US funding cuts for Palestinian refugees put vital education, health services at risk: UN

UNITED NATIONS :The U.S. decision to withhold more than half its annual funding commitment to the U.N. relief agency providing aid for Palestine refugees threatens “one of the most successful and innovative human development endeavours in the Middle-East,” the head of the body has said. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pierre Krahenbuhl, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said that US government announced a contribution of $60 million for the UN agency, down from $350 million total contribution by the country in 2017. The reduction has endangered the agency’s programmes across the region, he added. “At stake is the access of 525,000 boys and girls in 700 UNRWA schools, and their future. At stake is the dignity and human security of millions of Palestine refugees [and] access of refugees to primary health care, including pre-natal care and other life-saving services,” added Krahenbuhl in the statement. He further noted that the reduced contribution “also impacts regional security at a time when the Middle East faces multiple risks and threats, notably that of further radicalization.” In the statement, the Commissioner-General called on the agency’s partners, including host countries and donors to continue to support UNRWA and in creating new funding alliances and initiatives to ensure the continued effectiveness of its programmes. He also noted that a global fundraising campaign will be launched in the days to come to seek commitment for UNRWA initiatives, including its schools and clinics throughout 2018 and beyond. Also in the statement, Krahenbuhl assured Palestine refugees in all of the agency’s fields of operations that UNRWA would continue to work with â€œabsolute determination” to ensure that its services continue.

Orignally published by APP