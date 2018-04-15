US, France, Britain fire over 100 missiles at Syria

Pentagon says strikes hit ‘Heart’ of chemical weapons programme; 71 missiles shot down by ally, claims Russia

Washington/Damascus

Defense Department officials said on Saturday that American-led strikes against Syria had taken out the “heart” of President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons programme, but acknowledged that the Syrian government most likely retained some ability to again attack its own people with chemical agents.

Warplanes and ships from the United States, Britain and France launched more than 100 missiles at three chemical weapons storage and research facilities near Damascus and Homs, the officials told reporters, in an operation that President Trump and Pentagon leaders hailed as a success.

“A perfectly executed strike last night,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

US President Donald Trump announced the military action from the White House, saying the three allies had “marshalled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality”.

As he spoke, explosions rocked Damascus. The bombing represents a major escalation in the West’s confrontation with Assad’s superpower ally Russia, but is unlikely to alter the course of a multi-sided war which has killed at least half a million people during the past seven years.

Western strikes hit Syrian military bases and chemical research centres in and around the capital, a monitor said, as the United States announced a joint operation against the Damascus government.

“The Western coalition strikes targeted scientific research centres, several military bases, and the bases of the Republican Guard and Fourth Division in the capital Damascus and around it,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The US, France, and Britain announced a joint operation against Syria’s government, a week after a suspected chemical attack outside the capital Damascus left more than 40 people dead. The world leaders announced that the strikes targeted positions linked to the chemical weapons facilities of the Syrian government.

Moments after the announcement, loud blasts could be heard from the capital and large plumes of smoke emerged from its northern and eastern edges.

Syrian state media reported the joint operation and said there was preliminary information that a research centre northeast of the capital had been hit. Since then, the Kremlin has condemned Western air strikes on Syria where its armed forces are backing President Bashar al-Assad.

“Russia severely condemns the attack on Syria where Russian military are helping the lawful government in the fight with terrorism,” the Kremlin said in a statement, its first reaction to the strikes.

Russia has claimed its Syria’s Cold War era air defence system shot down 71 of the 103 missiles launched by the US, Britain and France to target three chemical weapons sites. But the US, UK and France have disputed claims made by Syria and Russia that a significant number of incoming missiles were intercepted and shot down and that the damage inflicted by their raid had been minimal.

Among the weapons used in the bombardment which lasted no more than 70 minutes were British Storm Shadow cruise missiles known as “bunker busters”. The sophisticated weapons weigh more than a ton, measure more than five metres in length and can penetrate targets underground.

Four RAF Tornados GR4s joined the strikes against Syria overnight, launching the Storm Shadow missiles at a base 15 miles west of Homs. Russian officials warned of “consequences” after President Donald Trump announced his approval of U.S.-led military strikes in Syria against the Russian-backed regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Early Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a statement saying the Western coalition’s “act of aggression” would only exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in Syria. Putin called the strike a “destructive influence on the entire system of international relations” and said Moscow would call for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Syria’s government denounced the strikes on its military installations as a “brutal, barbaric aggression” that violated international law. “The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the brutal American-British-French aggression against Syria, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law,” the foreign ministry said. State news agency SANA also reported the attack, but said it was “doomed to fail”. Western powers blamed President Bashar al-Assad, but Syria and its ally Russia categorically denied the claims and accused the West of “fabricating” the incident to justify military action.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was set to begin its investigation inside the Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on Saturday, just hours after the strikes. Syria’s foreign ministry said the strikes aimed to block their work.

“The timing of the aggression coincides with the arrival of the OPCW mission to Syria to investigate the alleged chemical attack in Douma, and mainly aims at hindering the mission’s work and preempting its results,” it said in comments carried by state news agency SANA. The ministry said it was an “attempt to block the exposure of their lies and fabrications”.

