US forces to stay in Iraq as long as needed

Abu Dhabi

US forces will stay in Iraq “as long as needed” to help stabilize regions previously controlled by Daesh, a spokesman for the US-led international coalition fighting the militants said on Sunday.

“We’ll keep troops there as long as we think they’re needed … The main reason, after Daesh is defeated militarily is the stabilization efforts and we still need to be there for that, so that’s one of the reasons we’ll maintain a presence,” Col. Sean Ryan told a news conference in Abu Dhabi.—Reuters

