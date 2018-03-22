US forces have no plan to enter Pakistan

Washington

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert on Tuesday said that Pakistan has taken positive steps in the right direction in the crackdown on terrorist groups.s

During a press briefing in Washington, Nauert also said that the meeting between US Vice President Mike Pence and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas last week in Washington discussed US’ South Asia strategy. The spokesperson further said that Pakistan can play a critical role in bringing Afghan Taliban to the negotiation table.

The Pentagon, on Monday, said that there are no plans for US forces in Afghanistan to cross international borders in order to chase the Taliban.—INP