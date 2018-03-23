US firms face tough legal battles in China IP theft

Beijing

It took a crucial piece of evidence for Microsoft to win one of its numerous anti-piracy lawsuits in China: A computer seller telling an investigator that he could install a Windows 7 knock-off for free. But the US software giant’s victory was marred by the paltry compensation ordered by the court, illustrating both progress and challenges for foreign firms defending their intellectual property in China. Premier Li Keqiang pledged this week that China will “strictly protect” intellectual property rights, and special IP courts have been created to hear such cases. But US President Donald Trump has already made up his mind, and was preparing to unveil on Thursday tariffs on a wide-range of Chinese imports for what the White House called “state-led” efforts to steal US technologies. Alibaba’s Taobao e- commerce website remains on a list of “notorious markets” put out by the United States Trade Representative. As does the Silk Market in the heart of Beijing, where fake Ralph Lauren polo shirts fly off the shelves.—APP