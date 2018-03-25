‘US exports will be hit due to tariffs’

Abu Dhabi

Al Ghurair Iron and Steel, a joint venture between Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Corporation of Japan and UAE’s Al Ghurair Group, expects steel exports to the US will be hit due to the introduction of tariffs on imported steel and aluminium by the US government, the chief executive officer of the firm told Gulf News in an interview.

“We are still getting enquiries from our US customers, however pricing has become a challenge. Even after the tariffs were announced, the buyers in the US have continued to send us enquires but they expect the prices to be discounted to offset the impact of the new 25 per cent tariffs,” said Abu Baqer Hussain, adding that US is a net importer of steel and their domestic mills don’t cater to the entire demand of the metal in the country.

He said that the market sentiment is down due to protectionist measures undertaken by the US government and customers are feeling the heat.

“The market sentiment is not positive and a bit down. We have raised the issue with the ministry of economy and industry in the UAE and it is up to them to take up this issue and get us some relief.”

US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminium recently. Steel products will face a 25 per cent tariff, with a 10 per cent tariff being slapped on aluminium goods.

Al Ghurair Iron and Steel exports 90,000 tonnes per annum of steel to the US representing around 20 per cent of their total production of half a million tonnes per annum. It is also exporting to other countries including in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

Hussain also said there has been a good demand in the UAE and in Saudi Arabia for steel products as economies pick up due to rise in oil prices.

“Demand is good both in the UAE and Saudi. We are not selling anything in Qatar and sales have come to a standstill since the problem.—Agencies