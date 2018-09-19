US eulogised Pakistan maritime role for maintaining peace, stability

CNS meets US Think Tanks during Int’l Seapower Symposium-2018

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to USA to attend 23rd International Seapower Symposium-2018 being held from 18-23 Sep 18. During the visit, the Naval Chief met Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, Acting Asia Pacific (DoD Policy), Mr Randall Shriver, President Center for New American Security, Mr Richard Fontaine, Vice President Heritage, Dr. James Jay Carafano and CEO Atlantic Council, Mr. Fredrick Kempe in separate meetings.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence ties and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan and US shared common perspective of having stable, secure and peaceful maritime environment to support global economy. Overall Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and particularly Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security were also highlighted.

The Admiral reiterated the need for enhancing global efforts to effectively confront the trans-national challenges and threats in the maritime domain. US dignitaries appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan for maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain. Interactions and round table discussions with prominent US Think Tanks and academia were also held. During the discussion, while underscoring the challenges to Indian Ocean security, the Admiral elaborated Pakistan’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) which is solely aimed to shoulder international obligations towards safe and secure maritime environment in the region.

Earlier, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also met Ambassador of Pakistan to US, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui. A media interaction with Pakistani and international media personnel was also held. During the interaction, the Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s Maritime Perspective with special focus on PN contributions to regional maritime security and opportunities offered by CPEC to the region. The Admiral briefed that Gwadar is purely a commercial harbour and so far no foreign warship has entered Gwadar Port. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also mentioned that as an ardent supporter of regional peace and collaborative maritime security, Pakistan Navy has planned to conduct Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 wherein around 50 countries are expected to join hands for a common resolve of ‘Together for Peace’.

