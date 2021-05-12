US envoy meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s peace efforts

RAWALPINDI – Mrs Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against COVID-19 and recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan has sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and Pakistan in particular.

COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Earlier this week, General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Kabul, Afghanistan for a day-long official visit.

The army chief held a meeting with Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan. General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff UK was also present during the meeting, said ISPR in a statement.

“Matters of mutual interest, current developments in Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security & defense cooperation and need for effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed,” it added.

COAS reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular. We will always support “Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

Afghan President thanked COAS for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan’s sincere & positive role in Afghan Peace Process.

Later, COAS also called on H.E. Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan and discussed matters related to Afghan Peace Process.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence, accompanied COAS during the visit.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/troops-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-without-peace-deal-to-dent-regional-security/