US envoy hopes for peace deal with Taliban in 2019

The US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who is in Kabul to lead talks between the US, the Taliban and the Afghan government, on Sunday said he hopes “a peace deal is reached before April 20 next year,” when Afghanistan is planning to hold a presidential election.

The Afghan-born US diplomat said he remained “cautiously optimistic” about the peace talks.

On Sunday Khalilzad said the end state of the talks would be “peace and a successful Afghanistan, one that doesn’t pose any threats to itself and to the international community.”

The Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment but two senior Taliban leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Taliban leaders will present a new set of demands to Khalilzad.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have held three days of talks with United States envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Gulf state of Qatar, where the militant group has a political office, a Taliban official and another individual close to the group claimed on Sunday.

The talks are aimed at renewing the Afghan peace process and eventually winding down America’s longest war. Seventeen years after the US-led invasion that ended Taliban rule, the militants control nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out near-daily attacks on local security forces and government officials.

The two individuals claimed Khairullah Khairkhwah, the former Taliban governor of Herat, and Mohammed Fazl, a former Taliban military chief, attended the marathon talks.

The two individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

US officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The State Department has refused to comment on reported talks with the Taliban.— AP

