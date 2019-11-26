US envoy defends Alice statement on CPEC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Wayne Jones has responded to Pakistan’s refutation of U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells’ statement about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and said her statement was in accordance with the U.S. foreign policy.

“Pakistanis should understand Alice Wells’ statement […] her statement should be taken positively,” the ambassador said in his talk to the media while visiting Lahore’s Wazir Khan Mosque.

“Different aspects of this statement needed to be understood […] the U.S. wants to observe development and prosperity in Pakistan,” he added.