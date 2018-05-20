US envoy condoles Sabika’s death

US Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale phoned family of Sabika Shaikh, who was killed in Texas Shootout to offer his condolence. David Hale in his message on social media said that staff of the American consulate is deeply grieved over the killing of students in Texas.

This morning, I called the family of Sabika Sheikh and offered my deepest condolences. All of us at the U.S. Mission in Pakistan are devastated by and mourn her loss. We will honor her memory. #AmbHale #USEmbassyISB, says a tweet.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, Co-Chairman and Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party have expressed grief over the death of Pakistani Student, Sabika Shaikh in Texas School Shooting.

According to the details, Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief over the death of Sabika Shaikh and offered his condolence to the bereaved family.Former President Asif Ali Zardari also showed his grief over the killing of Pakistani Student in US’s state of Texas.

On the other hand, CM Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolence to the family of Sabika Shaikh. —INP

