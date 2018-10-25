US envoy calls on KP CM: Aijaz

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said the people of entire Malakand division especially of Swat passed through a difficult phase of history facing both man-made and natural calamities. It was the worst hit terrorism area.

He was talking to US Ambassador Paul Jones accompanied by US Consul General Jonathan Shrier at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr and head of strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed was also present on the occasion.

The security forces and the government policies, CM said, brought back peace and now trade and commercial activity restored in the areas. However the security forces and the people sacrificed heavily in their struggle to defeat terrorism and restore peace, he added. He said “the merger of new districts of erstwhile FATA is a challenging task because of no infrastructure and lack of social services in these districts. It is our priority to give relief to the people of new districts, lay down the infrastructure on emergency basis and we need help from the international community to facilitate the merger in letter and spirit”, he added. He said that two different task forces both at federal and provincial levels were working on the merger of new districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Discussing the issues of mutual interest and cooperation, the US Ambassador showed his keenness to help out the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with special focus on newly merged districts in different sectors that included local government, health, education and social sectors.

