US envoy calls for ‘inclusive’ Kabul govt

Kabul

The US envoy to Afghanistan, John Bass, has called for an inclusive, cross-factional government in Kabul, saying the low voter turnout in the country’s recent poll failed to deliver a “commanding mandate.”

Bass, who is nearing the end of his two-year mission in Kabul, said that with “fewer than a million votes in a country of over 30 million people,” the winner of the elections will lack majority support, reports Arab News.

Voter turnout in the election in late September was the lowest since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001. Around 1.9 million people out of more than 9.6 million registered voters took part in the elections, according to Afghanistan’s election commission.