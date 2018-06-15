US energy firms chasing oil price rally stumble on old baggage

New York

With oil price recovery taking hold, several U.S. oil and gas companies entered 2018 with a compelling plan – sell undeveloped or less essential fields and invest the money to boost returns from their sweetest, most productive spots.

There is a catch, though. The strategy assumes that with crude now up more than 150 percent from its February 2016 bottom enough firms are keen to crank up production, even if it means buying fields with higher extraction costs and lower margins.

So far, sale attempts suggest those buyers may be hard to come by. After a bruising downturn, shareholders are looking to get a cut of improved profits and asset sale proceeds rather than underwrite acquisitions, those involved in these deals say.

“Oil and gas companies are no longer rewarded for simply ‘grabbing land’ and public investors have become more discerning regarding acquisitions,” notes Jon Marinelli, head of U.S. energy investment and corporate banking at BMO Capital Markets.

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N), QEP Resources Inc (QEP.N) and Southwestern Energy Co (SWN.N) and others have rallied after they floated plans to sell non-core acreage, reflecting hopes that some of the proceeds will return to investors.

But since shareholders across the industry in general favor shedding assets over acquisitions, the sentiment makes striking new deals tricky.

An informal poll of five investment bankers by Reuters put the share of sales that failed to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of this year at between 50 percent and 80 percent, with Marinelli putting the figure at around two-thirds.

Dealmaking for oil and gas fields going into 2018 was already stagnating. While last year’s total sales were only marginally down from 2016 at $67.3 billion, the first quarter accounted for around 38 percent of that figure, according to data provider PLS.

If proposed sales fail to materialize this year, it could mean a time of reckoning for these oil and gas firms.

“If these companies cannot execute the divestiture(s) that gave investors’ confidence on their future leverage profile, you would likely see less risk-tolerant investors trim or sell their positions,” said Tim Dumois, portfolio manager at BP Capital Fund Advisors, which invests in energy stocks.

Among those seeking spin-offs, Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) has the most ambitious plans. Facing the same pressure from shareholders as U.S. energy producers, it wants to sell onshore shale assets in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Haynesville basins, valuing them at $14 billion on its balance sheet.—Reuters