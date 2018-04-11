US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Kh. Asif

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif revealed on Wednesday that the US embassy official who killed a motorcyclist during a road accident in Islamabad is still in the country.

Asif made the remarks in the National Assembly in response to a lawmaker’s question on the status of the case following rumours that the diplomat may have left the country.

Asif assured the house that the law will take its course in the case, adding that the US embassy has assured the government of cooperation in the matter.

He added that police are also investigating the case. The official vehicle of US Defence and Air Attaché Joseph Emanuel Hall rammed into a motorcycle in the federal capital on Saturday, killing a young man and injuring another.

Following the accident, police escorted the diplomat’s car to the Kohsar Police Station and registered a case. However, after an initial probe, the official was let go but his vehicle remains impounded.

Orignally published by INP