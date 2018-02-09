US Embassy, FJWU sign MoU to promote activity centre

Rawalpindi

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Prof. Dr. Samina A. Qadir and the Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, US Embassy Pakistan, Ms Kathryn Crockart to promote the activity center known as the Susan B. Anthony Reading Room (“The Corner”) in the university campus.

The Corners are opened in selected institutions like universities and public libraries in collaboration with the Embassy and Consulates of the United States of America which are platforms for providing information about the United States, English language learning, Education system of USA, cultural programs, alumni activities and to promote open dialogue, counter negative presumptions and construct the bridges of understanding.

The signing ceremony affirmed the intention to participate jointly in the Corner program for this year.—APP