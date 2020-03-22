US embassy allows staff to leave Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

United States State Department has allowed diplomatic or consular staff and their families in Pakistan to leave on a voluntary basis “who have determined they are at a higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19”, the US embassy said.

In a statement, the embassy further revealed that some members of the staff had departed earlier Sunday.

Meanwhile, two mosques in Islamabad have been vacated and sealed by authorities after a foreigner, who was part of the Tableeghi Jamaat, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told media that both mosques had been sealed after being disinfected.

“Terrible lapse and criminal carelessness on part of the Khateeb and Tableeghi jamat,” Shafqaat said in a tweet. “They knew that one of them had symptoms and they kept on roaming around.”