US economy under currents

Rashid A Mughal

IS the US economy really in robust shape, presently, and is it heading for a fantastic period of all-time high growth or is it heading towards another catastrophe? Are the European economies out of the woods and experiencing positive growth? Well, the economists, bankers, investors and top businessmen do not share this notion. Prominent businessmen, intellectuals and researchers who gathered at the Swiss resort, Davos, in January this year, aired their reservations on the health of global economy. They were apprehensive of the apparent pace of growth and “too good a view” of the global economy. All agreeing that we might be heading for another bubble which may come any time, soon. US economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the fourth quarter as the strongest pace of consumer spending in three years resulted in a surge in imports. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.6% annual rate also restrained by a modest pace of inventory accumulation. That followed a 3.2% growth pace in the third quarter. Imports, which subtract from GDP growth, increased at the fastest rate in more than seven years. Rising imports underscore the challenges that the Trump Administration faces in its quest to boost annual GDP growth to 3%. A measure of domestic demand jumped at a 4.6% rate, the quickest since the third quarter of 2014, highlighting the economy’s strength. Strong domestic demand is part of a synchronized global rebound that includes the eurozone and Asia.

The economy grew 2.3% in 2017, an acceleration from the 1.5% logged in 2016. Economists expect annual GDP growth will hit the government’s 3% target this year, spurred in part by a weak dollar, rising oil prices and strengthening global economy. While the corporate income tax rate has been slashed to 21% from 35% and taxes for households have also been lowered, economists see only a modest boost to GDP growth as the fiscal stimulus is coming at a time when the economy is almost at full employment. Consumer spending is likely to remain supported by rising household wealth, thanks to the stock market rally and higher house prices, tax cuts and firming wage growth as companies compete for workers and some states raise the minimum wage. Declining savings, however, are a concern. Savings fell to $478.2bn from $482.4 in the third quarter. Signs of rising inflating together with a tightening labour market could put the Fed on a more aggressive path of interest rate increases than is currently being anticipated, economists say. The unemployment rate dropped seven-tenths of percentage point last year to a 17-year low of 4.1%. the US central bank has forecast three rate hikes this year, the same number as in 2017. However, the Stanberry Research report gives a different picture of the American economy. According to the report, the imminent next phase of crisis will threaten very way of life for most Americans. The savings of millions will be wiped out. This disaster will change business and work places.

Many people see the recovered stock market, the rebound in real estate prices, and want to believe everything is “back to normal.” But, the research report says, nothing is “normal” about what is happening in America today. It is all smoke and mirrors the result of an out of control government experiment with our money supply. The last week witnessed a Roller-coaster ride of the New York stock exchange, reflecting the inherent weaknesses in the bubble economy. After all, how can it be “normal” when… It shows that what has taken place over the past few years with the U.S. dollar is something straight out of Weimar Germany… or the last 20 years in Zimbabwe. Roughly 75% of Americans are living pay check to pay check, with essentially zero savings, according to another recent study. The “labour force participation rate” (basically the percentage of able bodied people who are actually working) has fallen every year since 2007 and at the end of 2015 was at its lowest level since the 1970s. (Source: The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics)

How can things really be “normal” in America, when the number of people on food stamps has basically doubled during Barack Obama Presidency… and when HALF of all children born today will be on food stamps at some point in their life? Yes, you read that correctly: Roughly 50% of all children born in America today will be on food stamps at some point in their lifetime. Does that sound “normal” to you? Can America really be back to “normal” when, according to the most recent numbers from the Census Bureau, an incredible 49% of Americans are receiving benefits from at least one government program every single month? Or when 52% of all American workers make less than $30,000 a year? Can things really be “normal” in America when at one point, a single U.S. government controlled agency (the Federal Reserve) was purchasing up to 70% of the bonds issued by the U S Treasury simply by creating money out of thin air? Or when the “too big to fail banks” that got bailed out in 2007 are actually 25% larger than they were back then. And how can things be normal when country’s money supply has increased by 400% since 2006 all just printed out of thin air.(Qualitative easing policy initiated by former Fed Chairman, Bernanke). We’ll also witness major changes to the very fabric of American society. Destroying a nations’ money in this manner wrecks businesses, friendships, and families, who simply don’t understand and aren’t prepared for what will happen. Violent crime is skyrocketing in major cities. It’s going to get much worse before it ever gets better. Recent mass shooting in Las Vegas and Florida are perhaps manifestations of shape of things to come. Learn how to protect yourself and your family — both economically and physically.

— The writer is former DG (Emigration) and consultant ILO, IOM.