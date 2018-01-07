US East Coast faces sub-zero temperatures

Montpelier

Brutally cold conditions that have gripped the East Coast will last most of the weekend, prompting wind chill warnings from Virginia to Vermont.

Temperatures were in the single digits from Philadelphia to Boston on Saturday morning and expected to fall closer to zero Saturday night, with wind chills making it feel like minus 10 degrees to minus 20 degrees.

In Burlington, Vermont, the temperature was minus 1 Saturday morning, with a wind chill of minus 30. It was 8 degrees in Philadelphia and New York City, with wind chills ranging from minus 9 to minus 11.

Even more temperate locations won’t escape the cold, with the mercury dipping into the single digits in Baltimore and Washington, DC, during the weekend — about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.—Agencies