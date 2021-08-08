US eases travel curbs for Pakistan

Observer Report Washington

The US State Department has revised its travel advisory for Pakistan, upgrading it from “no travel” to “avoid unnecessary travels”.

The revision, from level four to level three, although not a major change, is still a notable improvement.

“Pakistan’s security environment has improved since 2014 when Pakistani security forces undertook concerted counter terrorist and counter militant operations,” the latest travel advisory noted.

“There are greater security resources and infrastructure in major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country.”

The advisory pointed out that “while threats still exist, terrorist attacks are rare in Islamabad.”

The notification, however, urged US citizens to “reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence” and suggested additional caution due to Covid-19, as “some areas have increased risk.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Pakistan, indicating a moderate level of Covid-19 in the country.

“Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with a US-authorised vaccine,” it added.

The State Department still urged US citizens not to travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, due to terrorism and kidnapping.

It also advised against traveling to the immediate vicinity of the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

The advisory reminded American citizens that the US government had limited ability to provide emergency services in Pakistan due to the security environment.