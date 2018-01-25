US drones in fresh hit kill three in Kurram Agency

Pakistan terms attack condemnable, against spirit of coop

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In yet another display of international terrorism, the American drones in a fresh hit killed at least three people in the Kurram agency on Wednesday, a step that the Pakistani government has condemned in strong words.

There are unconfirmed reports that two men associated with the Haqqani network including one of the commanders were among those killed in the attack that was carried out in Speen Thal Dapa Mamozai area of the relatively calm Kurram agency where state writ has been restored in Military operation titled Zarb-e-Azb.

Reports reaching here said the pilotless predator planes targeted a compound reportedly used by the Afghan refugees, with hellfire missiles in Spin Thal area situated at the convergence of Kurram and Orakzai agencies Wednesday morning killing and wounding many inmates. The house damaged was completely in the attack causing a wave of harassment among the residents of the area.

Some reports say Haqqani network commander Ehsan Khawaray and his comrade Nasir Mehmood were killed in the drone strike.There was no confirmation from the officials for the independent sources.

It may be recalled that U.S. drone strikes, supervised by the American CIA, in the Pakistani tribal region, mostly in the mountainous regions of North and South Waziristan agencies bordering Afghanistan have increased since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

In the meanwhile Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned fresh US drone attack in Kurram agency and warned that the unilateral action was detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan has been pointing out to the US the importance of sharing actionable intelligence so that appropriate action is taken against terrorists by its forces within its territory”, a Foreign Office statement issued Wednesday afternoon said.

Pakistan has continued to call for early repatriation of Afghan refugees as their presence in Pakistan helps Afghan terrorists to “melt and morph among them”. The statement added.

The American drones have been doing adventurism in the Pakistani tribal belt since 2004 and missile attacks intensified in August 2008.

More than three thousand people have been killed in over 400 drone hits mostly in North and South Waziristan agencies. Out of these strikes, 33 were conducted in 2008 and 53 in 2009.

However, the notorious drones struck 118 times in 2010 and more than two dozen attacks were launched in 2011. Likewise scores of drone attacks were conducted in the year 2012 killing hundreds of People. In the year 2014 the drones struck fifteen times in the Pakistani tribal belt. In the years 2015 and 2016 the number of drone attacks, however, remained low.

The US drones struck a couple of months back, it may be recalled, alone in the month of October 2017, five times in a week at Pak Afghan border mostly near Kurram agency from where the valiant security forces led by the Pakistan army and its intelligence wing ISI rescued an American lady, her Canadian husband and two kids in successful operation on October 11.