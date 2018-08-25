US drone strike in Kunar, five fighters killed

KUNAR : At least five Daesh fighters have been killed in foreign forces drone strike in Kunar province, Afghanistan.

According to Afghan forces, the strike was conducted in Manogi and Narang districts of Kunar province, in Daesh hideouts were targeted by foreign forces drone strike. At least five Daesh fighters have been killed in drone strike. Afghan forces have not given any further details about the airstrike. Daesh fighters are however active in many parts of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

The security situation in eastern Kunar province has started to deteriorate sharply during the recent months amid growing insurgency activities by the Taliban and ISIS militants.

The US forces also carried out similar airstrikes in Titak area of Noor Gul district in eastern Kunar province last week targeting the hideouts of ISIS militants.

The airstrikes left a member of the ISIS group dead who has been identified as Aminullah, Silab Corps added in its statement.

Silab Corps also added that a Ak-47 assault rifle and a radio were also destroyed during the same airstrikes.

Share on: WhatsApp