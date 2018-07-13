US donates protective vests, helmets to Sindh Prisons Dept

Special Correspondent

The United States of America donated protective equipment worth approximately Rs 70 million to the Sindh Prisons department.

Corrections staff, especially those on the perimeter, entrance points, and working outside the hardened walls and buildings are vulnerable targets, said a statement on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art, light-weight helmets and vests, provided by the department of State’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau (INL), will help protect prison officers as they secure prisons across Sindh.

INL Corrections Program Officer Nathaniel Haft said, “We are proud of our partnership and collaboration with the Sindh Prisons Department and hope these items will inspire further confidence in those officers who wear this equipment.”

These officers are the critical part of the criminal justice system and provide a vital service to Pakistan for which they deserve our appreciation and support.

Share on: WhatsApp