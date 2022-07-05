US dollar loses ground against rupee

US dollar has continued its downward trend against the Pakistani rupee and lost 60 paisas value in the interbank trading on the first day of the business week.

After a decrease of 60 paisas, the American currency reached Rs204.25 against the local currency.

Last week’s Friday closing of the US dollar was Rs204.85.

The local currency has been performing well after Pakistan received the Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies from the IMF for the combined seventh and eighth reviews of its $6 billion loan programme, which has been stalled since April.