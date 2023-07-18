KARACHI – US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee in the interbank trading on Tuesday.

The rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the greenback. USD closed at Rs283.04, after gaining 1.34 percent higher than Monday’s rate.

The local currency faced a blow against the US dollar for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.

Earlier this week, the embattled currency faced losses against the dollar.

Experts claim that pressure would stay on PKR as import curbs are being removed in light of demands made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Internationally, the greenback faced a jolt near an over one-year low against its major peers, as stockholders are looking for fresh catalysts.