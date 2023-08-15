KARACHI – US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee in the interbank trading on the first day of the week.

Pakistani rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.26 against the greenback, as trading starts on Tuesday after a long weekend.

At the outset of intra-day trading, the rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar and was quoted at Rs291.75.

The recent blow to the rupee occurred as the new caretaker government is settling into office after the swearing-in of the interim Prime Minister, after the completion of the coalition government.

Last week, the embattled rupee saw further depreciation and closed at Rs288.49 against the greenback.

Pakistani currency plunged in 4 out of 5 sessions as the effects of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) SBA faded while inflows seemed to have dried up.