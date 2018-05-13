US diplomat refused permission to board plane for home

Pak, US can settle differences: Aizaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Washington

A US aircraft which arrived at Nur Khan Airbase to airlift an American diplomat allegedly involved in a road accident returned on Saturday after the Interior Ministry refused to grant the diplomat clearance to leave Pakistan.

US Military Attache Col Joseph Emanuel Hall had rammed his SUV into a motorcycle in Islamabad last month, killing the rider. The court also granted two weeks to the Ministry of Interior Affairs to decide on placing the US diplomat on the Exit Control List.

Moreover, a security official of Col Hall has been arrested on the orders of AIG Islamabad for obstructing a police official from performing his duty, a source said. Arrest orders have also been given for all other officials involved in helping Col Joseph flee from the police station, sources said. The US diplomat was let go by police officials in Islamabad as the law — Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 — provided the diplomat immunity from criminal prosecution.

The Federal Investigation Authority obtained his passport for clearance. The FIA didn’t allow Joseph to leave the country until the officials get orders from the federal government.

Meanwhile, rejecting reports that the US defence attaché may leave the country on a special plane, the Federal Investigation Agency has said it will not let the US official leave Pakistan at any cost.

Earlier, there were reports that a special US aircraft arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Saturday noon to take along Defence and Air Attaché Col Joseph Emanuel Hall. The reports said Col Joseph was not granted clearance by the FIA to fly home.

“Colonel Joseph is on no-fly list. Whatever plane comes [to take along the attaché], we would not allow him to fly,” an official of FIA told media.

Earlier on Friday, the Islamabad High Court had ruled that US Defence and Air Attaché Col Emanual Joseph does not have absolute immunity.

The court directed Interior Ministry for putting US diplomat Col Joseph’s name in the Exit Control List in case pertaining to killing a youth in road accident.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Pakistan also imposed travel restrictions on US diplomats in the country following a similar decision by the US administration.

Pakistan on Thursday had confirmed that its diplomats in the United States will face travel restrictions from May 11. The United States had earlier planned to counter attack the curbs from May 1, but deferred the move for 10 days.