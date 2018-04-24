US diplomat & Pakistani law

A week ago, a US diplomat cruising the SUV at a high speed near Damn-i-Koh Chowk violated the signal and hit a motorcycle. There were two men on the bike and as a result of the accident both sustained serious injuries and one died succumbing to injuries. After this happening, CCTV footage was released which went viral on the social media. This, however, shook civil society to take some punitive steps against the accused. While this news was circulating, another question was raised whether Pakistan’s civil/criminal law is applicable on diplomats. What international law talk’s about? These are a few questions that need to be answered and clarified what is actually running on the floor.

According to the Congress of Vienna on Diplomatic Relation 1961, diplomatic agents have immunity from any civil or criminal jurisdiction in a receiving state (in this case: Pakistan). Rules framed under this Convention highly protect the diplomat who is beyond the ambit of the State where they are appointed.

Another argument hovering in the mind that Col Joseph Emanuel Hall will be retained in Pakistan anymore. It merely depends on Pakistan to declare him persona non grata. After all, this incident should not be farrago with US-Pak relations because it is usually happening around the globe and handled within given set of laws. We should register our protest with the US but avoid the notion of any action that could hard hit to our fragile relations.

OBAID UR REHMAN

Islamabad

