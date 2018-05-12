US diplomat doesn’t have ‘absolute immunity’: IHC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ruled that a United States diplomat, who was involved in a traffic accident that led to the death of a youth in the capital, does not have absolute immunity.

On April 7, Col Joseph Emanuel Hall jumped a red light at Daman-i-Koh Chowk and hit a motorcycle. As a result, two riders of the bike suffered injuries and one of them, named Ateeq, later died.

Ruling on a petition of the deceased man’s father, Justice Aamer Farooq ruled that Col Hall does not have absolute diplomatic immunity.

In the verdict that was reserved on Monday, the court has ordered the interior ministry to decide about placing Col Hall’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) within two weeks.

Mohammad Idrees, Ateeq’s father, had filed a petition through his counsel Shahzad Akbar for placement of the diplomat’s name on ECL. CCTV footage of the Safe City Project shows the diplomat driving a white land cruiser at a high speed and hitting the motorcycle after violating the red signal.

On April 24, the interior ministry had informed the court that in order to restrict the movement of Col Hall, his name had been placed on the blacklist of the directorate of immigration.

In his concluding arguments on Monday, the counsel had argued before Justice Farooq that “absolute immunity of diplomats may defeat citizens’ trust in the justice system”.

He said if rights of citizens are not upheld and an innocent person is deprived of their life, a chaotic situation arises in which citizens will have no trust in the criminal justice system.

“Where there is no such trust in any given society, the criminal justice system becomes inadequate.”

The counsel contended that under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961, there was a diplomatic ‘immunity’, not ‘impunity’.