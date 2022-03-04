US designates new ambassador to Pakistan

The United States Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Armin Blome as the new ambassador to Pakistan.

Announcing the appointment of David Blome as the new ambassador to Pakistan on Thursday, the US State Department said Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights.

Congratulations to Donald Blome on being confirmed by the Senate as our next Ambassador to Pakistan! Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights. 🇺🇸 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/2RFgToXj2A — State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 2, 2022

Blome, who is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia, has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait.

It seems the newly-designated ambassador will continue feeding US demand to target all terrorist groups without distinction. After his nomination, he said, “if [my nomination for the designation of the ambassador to Pakistan] confirmed, I will press Pakistan to target all terrorist groups without distinction.”