US Deputy Assistant Secretary visits Islamabad’s Afghan refugees school

Deputy Assistant Secretary US Department of State Nancy Izzo Jackson visited Bokra Government School for Boys at I-12 Settlement here on Friday and met with Afghan refugee students.

During the visit, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) briefed Deputy Assistant Secretary about the school that started accepting Afghan students in 2016 after advocacy by UNHCR, said a press release.

The Bokra Government School is the only government primary school located in the vicinity of I-12 Afghan settlement that offers free education from Kindergarten to Grade five.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Izzo Jackson appreciated the notion that the number of Afghan refugee students has increased at the school, and the school is also encouraging girls’ enrollment due to non-availability of girls’ school there.

The United States is the largest, contributor to UNHCR, she said, adding that the U.S. government has been working with UNHCR to support the projects that enhance educational opportunities for Afghan and Pakistani children, strengthen cultural ties, and build a shared future between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

UNHCR representatives informed Izzo Jackson that it has obtained the approval from Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad for construction of extra classrooms in the school while the design of building has already been devised and the consultant has been identified through call-of-interest to monitor the progress of the construction.—APP

