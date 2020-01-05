US demonstrators protest against sending troops to Middle East

Washington

Demonstrators took to the streets across the US on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s move to send thousands of more troops to the Middle East as well as the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

More than 70 planned protests were organised by CODEPINK — a women-led anti-war organisation — and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a US-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups. From Tampa to Philadelphia and San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans.

Protest organisers said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Soleimani. In Miami, nearly 50 protesters gathered. Drivers heard people shouting, “No more drone murders,” “We want peace now” and “What do we want? Peace in Iran.” A few hundred demonstrators gathered in Times Square on Saturday, chanting “No justice, no peace, US out of the Middle East!”

“The United States is trying to use Iraq as a proxy war,” said Russell Branca, 72, of Queens. “If the United States and Iran are going to fight, it’s not going to be in the United States and it’s not going to be in Iran, it’ll be in other places. And it’s just crazy because none of this is necessary.” In Minneapolis, protesters gathered near the University of Minnesota holding signs and chanting. Among them was Meredith Aby, a longtime leader of the local Anti-War Committee.—AP