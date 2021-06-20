US delivers protective equipment

By
News desk
-
5

 

Staff Reporter
Islamabad

Pakistan on Saturday received a shipment of emergency medical supplies from the United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development, in the countries’ continuing joint effort to combat the scourge of Covid.

According to a statement by the US Embassy in Islamabad, “this latest airlift included more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipment, which is necessary to help protect Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals”.

