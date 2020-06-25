US delivers more medical aid to Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) delivered essential and lifesaving healthcare equipment to the district health officer for healthcare facilities at tribal district Mohmand.

The equipment, according to a statement issued by the US consulate in the provincial capital, will not only help the doctors and nurses to save precious lives but also reduce financial burden on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government already facing increased pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment includes hospital beds, bedside tables, stretcher trolleys, examination tables, oxygen masks, surgical equipment, weighing scales and other essential equipment and supplies.

US Consul General Sebron Toney during a virtual handover ceremony via a video-link said US pledges $6 million more to aid Pakistan’s fight against Covid-19 Toney further said: “Adding the equipment, coupled with the specialised training USAID recently provided to 570 healthcare professionals, will save numerous lives.”

According to Julie Koenen, Mission Director for USAID-Pakistan, the donation of new equipment for Mohmand district was one more step toward providing critical health care for those in need.