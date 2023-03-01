US delegation calls on CM Punjab

A delegation led by Mr Chris R. Holden, head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly, called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Tuesday and discussed the agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states and increasing cooperation in agriculture, information technology, education, tourism and policing sectors.

The CM welcomed the proposed agreement and assured taking expeditious steps to enhance cooperation between Punjab and California. The Punjab government will notify a focal person and cell to increase cooperation in various fields under the agreement, he added and vowed to fully benefit from the experiences and expertise of California state to improve agriculture, IT, education, tourism and policing systems.

The proposals to promote bilateral cooperation between Punjab and California will be finalized in the next few days. We aim to ensure that the people of Punjab receive tangible benefits from this agreement. We are committed to taking immediate and effective steps in the right direction to make the most of this opportunity. The agreement will further strengthen the mutual relations between Punjab and California, the CM noted.

Chris R. Holden termed the agreement a good start adding that California will cooperate with the Punjab government in different fields. This is the best opportunity to promote relations and the Punjab government will be sensitized about enhancing agri productivity through the latest technology, he added.

Members of the California Assembly Ms Dloise Gomez, Mr Mike A Gipson, Ms Wendy Carrillo, Mrs Melanie Caldwell Holden, Dr Asif Mahmood, Mr Christopher Reyes, Ms Anna Goddard, Mr Willie Armstrong, Mr Michael Meeks, Mr Adriel Yang and others were included. Information Minister Amir Mir, former Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, chief secretary, secretaries of agriculture, higher education, local government, specialized healthcare & medical education, P&D and tourism departments, chairman PITB, CEO PBIT, VC agriculture university Faisalabad and related officials were also present.