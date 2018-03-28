US decisions on Palestine an act of war: PA spox

Ramallah

The Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman says the recent decisions by the United States to cut direct financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority in meeting its recurrent expenditure and delivery of public services and additional US military aid to Israel ate “equivalent to a declaration of war on the Palestinian people.”

Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement published on the official Wafa news agency that Washington’s support for the Tel Aviv regime’s policies of occupation, settlement expansion and aggression, US Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel and relocation of its embassy to the occupied city leave no doubt that the US cannot be an honest mediator.

He added the US aid cut to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and its threat to stop aid to the Palestinian Authority will only increase the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and adherence to their national rights.

The US president signs into law a bill that halts some aid to the Palestinian Authority until it stops paying Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and the families of those killed by Israeli forces. —Agencies