US decided to punish ‘disobedient’ Imran Khan; Russia jumps to support Imran Khan

Moscow/Islamabad: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on April 4, in which it said that the United States decided to punish the “disobedient” Imran Khan in the wake of the latter’s visit to the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the comments referring to the interference of the United States in the internal affairs of an independent state.

“There is another attempt of shameless US interference in the internal affairs of an independent state for its own selfish purposes.”

“Immediately after the announcement of the upcoming working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year. The Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the Prime Minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip,” Maria said.

“When he nevertheless came to us, US Deputy Secretary of State for South Asia D. Liu called the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and demanded that the visit be immediately interrupted, which was also rejected,” she added.

“According to the Pakistani media, on March 7 this year. in a conversation with Pakistani Ambassador A. Majid, a high-ranking American official (presumably the same D. Liu) sharply condemned the balanced reaction of the Pakistani leadership to the events in Ukraine and made it clear that partnerships with the United States are possible only if Imran Khan is removed from power,” the statement by the spokesperson further said.