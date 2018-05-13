US curbs on Iran to hurt India’s ambitions

New Delhi

US President Donald Trump’s decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran will lead to increased instability and unpredictability in Indian-Iranian relations, and hinder India’s ambitions in Central Asia, experts warned on Saturday. “Regionally, this is a disaster,” said Meena Singh Roy, head of the West Asia Center at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses. “Additional sanctions impact our trade interests and connectivity projects.” One of India’s key investments is in Chabahar, a port area in Iran that India is trying to develop so it can use it to send goods to Afghanistan, increase its geopolitical sway in Central Asia, access the region’s natural resources and markets, and replace its current route through Pakistan, reports Arab News. The latter is often fraught with delays and tensions because of rivalries between the three nations.

“If this Damocles sword of sanctions and revocation of the nuclear accord was not there, the possibility of moving much faster would be much greater,” said Ashok Sajjanhar, a Central Asia expert and former Indian ambassador. “Apart from getting rid of Pakistan’s stranglehold, it would help us connect in a much stronger way with Afghanistan and Central Asia,” he added.