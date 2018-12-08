US curbs on Iran are ‘economic terrorism’: Rouhani

Tehran

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said US sanctions were “economic terrorism”, as he sought to foster a united front from visiting regional officials on Saturday.

Washington has reimposed an oil embargo and other damaging sanctions on Iran since pulling out in May from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

“America’s unjust and illegal sanctions against the honourable nation of Iran have targeted our nation in a clear instance of terrorism,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

He was speaking at a conference on terrorism and regional cooperation attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.

“We are facing an all-out assault which is not only threatening our independence and identity but also is bent on breaking our longstanding ties,” he added. Rouhani drew parallels with the sanctions and other pressure faced by the countries attending the conference. “When they put pressure on China’s trade, we are all harmed… By punishing Turkey, we are all punished.— AFP

Share on: WhatsApp