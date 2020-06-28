US curbs, corona make for Iran’s toughest year: Rouhani Nine Iran-backed fighters killed in Syria raid

Tehran/Beirut

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country is experiencing its toughest year because of US sanctions coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions. On Monday, Iran’s rial currency fell to its lowest ever level against the US dollar.

“It’s been the most difficult year due to the enemy’s economic pressure and the pandemic,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

“The economic pressure that began in 2018 has increased … and today it is the toughest pressure on our dear country.”

Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in “gathering places” that are deemed “red spots”.

Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.

Meanwhile, air strikes targeting positions of Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria killed nine fighters on Sunday in the second such raid in 24 hours, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel was “likely responsible” for the strikes near the Iraqi border.

They came hours after a similar raid killed six other Tehran-backed fighters, raising the total toll to 15 killed in 24 hours, according to the monitor.

The fighters killed in the early Sunday raids were mostly Iraqi nationals, according to Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman. There was no official comment from Israel.

On Saturday, air strikes also blamed on Israel hit positions belonging to regime forces and Iran-backed militias near the border with Iraq, the Observatory said. Four Syrian nationals were among the six fighters killed in that attack, the monitor added. — Reuters/AFP