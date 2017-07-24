US Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown

Havana/New York

U.S. tour operators that send Americans to Cuba are banding together to try to limit damage to business from tighter restrictions on travel to the communist-run island expected in September from the Trump administration. U.S. President Donald Trump in June rolled back parts of Barack Obama’s historic opening to Cuba, saying his predecessor negotiated a “terrible and misguided deal.” The revised approach includes stricter enforcement of a longtime ban on Americans going to Cuba as tourists. Among changes are limiting visits to 12 existing categories of non-tourist travel and a ban on the use of hotels and other facilities owned by Cuba’s military. Cruise ships are permitted, the administration said, but not independent visits by solo travelers and families under the popular people-to-people travel category which Trump charged was being used to violate the tourist ban. Many Americans took Trump’s message to mean travel to Cuba, except on cruise ships, was again off limits, U.S. tour operators said. It is a misconception they hope to change with a trade group formed in the last month to influence the debate on Cuba and help would-be visitors navigate new rules.—Reuters