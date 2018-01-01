US crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand

Calgary

US oil prices closed above $60 a barrel on the final trading day of the year — the first time since mid-2015 — as the commodity ended 2017 with a 12 percent gain spurred by strong demand and declining global inventories.

International benchmark Brent crude futures ended the year with a 17 percent rise, supported by ongoing supply cuts by top producers OPEC and Russia as well as strong demand from China.

The spread between the benchmarks widened throughout the year, as Brent responded to the drawdown in supply from major world producers while US output continued to grow. The gains indicate that the global glut that has dogged the market since 2014 is shrinking.

Earlier this year, oil prices slumped on concerns that rising crude production from Nigeria, Libya, and elsewhere would undermine output cuts led by the OPEC and Russia.

But prices have rallied nearly 50 percent since the middle of the year on robust demand and strong compliance with the production limits. “That trend is likely to continue into 2018 and worldwide oil inventories will continue their decline,” Andrew Lipow — the president of Houston-based Lipow Oil Associates — said.

Lipow said he expected US crude prices to creep up to around $63 a barrel by the end of next year, while Brent would remain around $67 a barrel as US oil exports rise to record levels. US West Texas Intermediate crude fu-tures settled at $60.42, the highest close since June 2015. Brent crude futures were last up 45 cents at $66.62 a barrel at 1932 GMT. Brent broke through $67 this week for the first time since May 2015.

WTI prices were supported by data from the US Energy Information Administration late Thursday showing do-mestic oil production declined last week to 9.75 million barrels per day (BPD) from 9.79 million BPD the previous week.

Monthly EIA data released on Friday showed US crude production hit a 46-year high in October, but the country’s oil exports and demand also rose. Analysts expect production to top 10 million BPD in the next few weeks and to keep growing, limiting efforts by other producers to cap global supplies.

“The US shale impact is now encroaching on uncharted territory,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote this month, saying it had “redrawn the global crude flow map”. WTI prices were further boosted by an a 4.6 million barrel weekly drop in US commercial crude storage levels.

Inventories are down by almost 20 percent from historic highs last March, and well below this time last year or in 2015. Extreme cold weather across much of North America could also boost US crude prices by causing produc-tion problems in the oilfields.

In international markets, China has issued crude oil import quotas totalling 121.32 million tonnes for 44 companies in its first batch of allowances for 2018.—Agencies