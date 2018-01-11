US court system broken, unfair: Trump

WASHINGTON : United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the federal court system as “broken and unfair” after a judge blocked his administration’s move to end a program protecting young immigrants brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

A US District Court judge in San Francisco ruled late on Tuesday that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which Trump has said he will end, should remain in effect until legal challenges brought in multiple courts are resolved. Under the administration’s plan, the program for young people commonly known as “Dreamers” would be phased out over a two-year period, beginning in March.

“It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) … almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” the Republican president wrote on Twitter.

The Justice Department said in a statement it “looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation.”Image result for US federal court but the administration did not immediately appeal the decision by U.S. District Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California. An appeal from that court would typically go to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Some legal experts predicted the Trump administration would be successful if it appealed the ruling to the US Supreme Court. In December, the country’s highest court granted an administration request to block an earlier Alsup order that called for the release of internal documents related to the government’s DACA decision.

Orignally published by INP