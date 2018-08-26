US court orders seizure of Citgo shares unless PDVSA pays

Washington

A US federal court ordered the seizure of shares in Venezuelan-owned oil company Citgo, which will be sold to pay a $1.2 billion settlement to a Canadian mining company unless Caracas puts up a bond. It was another blow to crisis-battered Venezuela, which depends on state oil company PDVSA, which includes Citgo, to fund government operations. US District Court Judge Leonard Stark in an order issued Thursday said, notwithstanding Venezuela’s appeal of the payment, “if PDVSA wishes to prevent execution” of the sale it must post a bond. However, the shares will not be sold until the court issues a separate order to do so, according to the documents. The case dates from 2011, when the Venezuelan government seized a mine earlier awarded to Crystallex but failed to repay the company despite reaching a settlement through an arbitration panel. The judge rejected PDVSA’s argument that it is separate from the government in Caracas and should not be held liable, referring to the company as an “alter ego” of the government. The development is more bad news for embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen the collapse of the nation’s once-thriving oil-based economy, which is now in default.—APP

