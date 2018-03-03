US counselling

AS tension is mounting on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary continuously due to unending provocative firing and ceasefire violations by India, the United States has counselled Pakistan and India to sit together and resolve the escalating border tension. However, State Department spokesperson did not explain how the objective can be achieved when New Delhi was not ready to talk to Pakistan and is avoiding dialogue on flimsy grounds.

The situation is so serious that cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and unprovoked firing by Indian forces had taken 832 lives, left 3,000 injured and had damaged 3,300 houses in the first half of 2017. Pakistan has been exercising restraint as it wants to avoid a bigger conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours but serious threats are also being hurled by civilian and military leadership of India. There is almost daily talk about possible hot-pursuit and so-called surgical strikes. We welcome counselling by the United States but would remind Washington that India has never shown sincerity in a meaningful engagement. Therefore, the United States must balance its relationship with both India and Pakistan and should use its good offices to persuade rulers in New Delhi to shun jingoism and resume composite dialogue aimed at peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes. The US has repeatedly discounted the possibility of mediation unless so desired by both Pakistan and India but what it could definitely do is to urge India to take measures for reduction of the tension. The United States should also realise that diversion of attention and energies of Pakistani armed forces also affects the on-going war on terror.

Related