US core capital goods orders, shipments jump

Washington

New orders for key US-made capital goods rebounded more than expected in February after two straight monthly declines and shipments surged, which could temper expectations of a sharp slowdown in business spending on equipment in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department’s report yesterday could prompt economists to raise their economic growth estimates for the first three months of the year.

They were slashed last week after data showed retail sales fell in February for the third month in a row.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday painted an upbeat picture of the economy when it raised interest rates and forecast at least two more increases for 2018. Orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, jumped 1.8% last month.

That was the biggest gain in five months and followed a downwardly revised 0.4% decrease in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast those orders rising only 0.8% in February after a previously reported 0.3% decline in January.Core capital goods orders increased 7.4% on a year-on-year basis.

Shipments of core capital goods increased 1.4% last month, the biggest advance since December 2016, after an upwardly revised 0.1% gain in January.Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government’s gross domestic product measuremen They were previously reported to have slipped 0.1% in January.Business spending on equipment powered ahead in 2017 as companies anticipated a hefty reduction in the corporate income tax rate.

The Trump administration slashed that rate to 21% from 35% effective in January.

US financial markets were little moved by the data as investors worried that President Donald Trump’s announcement on The US tariffs on up to $60bn of Chinese goods could start a global trade war.—Agencies