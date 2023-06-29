KARACHI – A goat was slaughtered in the US Consulate Karachi on the occasion of Eidul Azha, said an official Twitter handle of the Consulate here on Thursday.

They also extended greetings to all Pakistanis in a show of solidarity with the Muslim nation.

The staff also visited a goat market located two km away from the Consulate and bought a white goat.

امریکی قونصلیٹ جنرل کراچی میں کام کرنے والے ہر فرد کی جانب سے آپکو اور آپکے اہل خانہ کوعید الاضحیٰ کی بہت بہت مبارکباد۔ آمريڪي قونصلخاني ڪراچي ۾ ڪم ڪندڙ ھر فرد پاران توهان ۽ توهانجي خاندان جي ھر فرد کي عيد الاضحيٰ جون لک لک واڌايون On behalf of everyone at the United States… pic.twitter.com/dsATu2YhrC — US Consulate Karachi (@usconsulatekhi) June 29, 2023

Pakistan is celebrating Eidul Azha today with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and the progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of the great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Later, people offered the sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).