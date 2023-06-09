US consular granted access to Khadija

The Ministry of Interior has granted the US Embassy in Islamabad consular access to PTI leader Khadija Shah, who is in custody in connection with May 9 vandalism.

The American embassy submitted an application with the ministry requesting access to Khadija Shah.

The ministry received the request through Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Interior Ministry has directed Punjab Home Department to extend full cooperation to the US Consulate in Lahore in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that the US State Department has called on Pakistan on Tuesday last to grant consular access to fashion designer and PTI leader Khadija Shah who has dual citizenship.

“We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington, confirming Ms Shah’s dual nationality.

“Believe Ms Shah is dual national and so we continue to engage directly with the government of Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.