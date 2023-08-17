LAHORE – US Consul General William K. Makaniol, accompanied by his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The meeting was held as part of farewell meetings for the US Consul General, whose two-year term is coming to an end.

The meeting was held in a cordial manner, wherein a gesture of solidarity, the US Consul General pledged the support of the United States Government for the handicapped cricket team in Pakistan.

Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to the US Consul General for his future endeavours and emphasised the significance of sports diplomacy in developing good relations between both countries.