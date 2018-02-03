US consul general calls on Hamza Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that continuity of the democratic and political system is vital for sustainable development in the country and general election should be held on time for the purpose.

He expressed these views while talking to American Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, who called on him here in Model Town on Friday.

In the meeting, bilateral matters of mutual interest came under discussion and both exchanged views on the present political situation of the country and the emerging scenario.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Pakistan has its own position in the present geo-political circumstances. “We took part in the war against terrorism and bore heavy losses in the form of lives and properties in the last three decades, and still we are facing different challenges,” he added.

Hamza Shahbaz also briefed the envoy about the projects launched in the important sectors in Pakistan. He said that far-flung areas have been given priority for provision of civic facilities and many projects have been started in south Punjab, as well. He also listed various future projects, which would improve the living standard of the common man.

The US consul general said that she had been hearing about good governance of the PML-N and performance of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. She also briefed her host about different projects launched through Pak-America cooperation and expressed her country’s determination to fortify the bilateral cooperation. In the meeting, US Political Officer Ann Mason and Legal Advisor Ali Raza Shah were also present.